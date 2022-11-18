BreakingNews
Ross Schools to face major decisions as funding in question
journal-news logo
X

Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes

Nation & World
By ERIC TUCKER and MICHAEL BALSAMO, Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago
Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate and aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to undo the election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel on Friday to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.

The move, which is being announced just three days after Trump announced his 2024 candidacy, is a recognition of the unmistakable political implications of two investigations that involve not only a former president but also a current White House hopeful.

Though the appointment installs a new supervisor atop the probes — both of which are expected to accelerate now that the midterm elections are complete — the special counsel will still report to Garland, who has ultimate say of whether to bring charges.

A senior Justice Department official disclosed the appointment on Friday but did not reveal the identity of the special counsel. Garland was expected to provide more details later in the afternoon.

Trump representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

In Other News
1
Lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of western, northern NY
2
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
3
Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount
4
Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown
5
Elizabeth Holmes faces sentencing for her Theranos crimes
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top