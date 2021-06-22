Garland: More "depth" needed to protect against cyberattacks

He said he believed journalists need sources to expose wrongdoing and bad decision-making and "I'm going to do everything I can to help protect you” from being forced to reveal those contacts.

Garland also defended the Justice Department's decision to maintain its position, first argued last year, that Trump cannot be held personally liable for “crude and disrespectful” remarks he made about a woman who accused him of rape because he made the comments while he was president.

Democrats had looked to that case as one place where Garland's Justice Department might make a dramatic shift, but Garland said the case law that government lawyers had reviewed tilted in favor of the argument that defamatory statements made to the news media by a public official are protected by law.

“The question for us, though, is really a question of law, unrelated to how we feel about” Trump's statements, Garland said. “We don't have one rule for Republicans and one rule for Democrats, one rule for a former president, one rule for the current president.”

He was noncommittal on Democratic calls for an investigation into the potential politicization of decisions made in the Trump Justice Department, saying he did not want career officials to feel unnecessarily second-guessed by political appointees.

Garland also said he has deep reservations about the death penalty, in part because of the disparate impact the punishment has had on minority communities, and would make a more extensive statement soon. The Trump administration revived the death penalty last year after a 17-year hiatus in federal executions.

Though activists widely expected Biden to take swift action against the death penalty as the first sitting president to oppose capital punishment, the White House has been mostly silent.

