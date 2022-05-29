Garland issues call to public service in wake of shootings

“The two who stayed behind died in the Holocaust,” he said. “So for me, public service is a way to repay the debt my family owes to this country for our very lives. I know that you all worked very hard to get here. So did I. And for different reasons the fact that we are all here today makes us lucky. So I hope you all make a promise similar to the one that I made to devote some part of your life to public service.”

Garland graduated from Harvard College and Harvard Law School, and later served on the Harvard Board of Overseers. Harvard held its first in-person commencement exercises since 2019 on Thursday for the Class of 2022, with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Arden delivering the keynote speech.

Garland said that the graduates who will dedicate part of their lives to service can “stitch back together the fabric of our civil society.”

“We must persuade our neighbors and our communities to reject the idea that violence or threats of violence are acceptable. We must work to dissipate the hatred that fuels such violence,” he said. “Democracy cannot survive if its citizens forsake the rule of law in favor of violence or threats of violence. We are all in this together. We must protect each other.”

