Gardner Minshew beats out Aidan O'Connell for Raiders starting quarterback job

Gardner Minshew will be the Las Vegas Raiders’ starting quarterback going into the season, coach Antonio Pierce said Sunday

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By MARK ANDERSON – Associated Press
55 minutes ago
X

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Gardner Minshew will be the Las Vegas Raiders' starting quarterback going into the season, coach Antonio Pierce said Sunday.

Minshew beat out Aidan O'Connell for the starting spot.

The Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers on Friday in their final preseason game.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

In Other News
1
Quintuplets among Gaza's dead as Blinken visits the region to seek a...
2
Cholera outbreak in Sudan has killed at least 22 people, health...
3
Tropical Storm Ernesto sends powerful swells, rip currents to US East...
4
The Democratic National Convention is here. Here's how to watch it
5
Haaland scores in 100th appearance as Man City beats Chelsea 2-0 in...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top