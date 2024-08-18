Gardner Minshew beats out Aidan O'Connell for Raiders starting quarterback job

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Gardner Minshew will be the Las Vegas Raiders' starting quarterback going into the season, coach Antonio Pierce said Sunday.
Minshew beat out Aidan O'Connell for the starting spot.
The Raiders host the San Francisco 49ers on Friday in their final preseason game.
