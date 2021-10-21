García to start Game 6 of ALCS for Astros against Red Sox

The Astros got eight terrific innings from Framber Valdez in a 9-1 win in Game 5. The performance gave Houston’s taxed bullpen a much-needed break after relievers pitched 29 1/3 innings combined through the first four games.

Baker said Jake Odorizzi would be available for long relief Friday if needed. Odorizzi threw 82 pitches in four innings in Game 2 after taking over following the injury to García.

Baker also said rookie center fielder Jake Meyers, who hasn't played this series after injuring his shoulder in the final game of the ALDS, probably wouldn't return to the lineup in this series. He said Meyers could pinch-run or pinch-hit but isn't ready to return to the field. Fellow rookies Chas McCormick and rookie José Siri have filled in at center against the Red Sox.

Houston is without ace Lance McCullers Jr. for this series because of a flexor pronator muscle strain in his right arm. Baker said Thursday that McCullers still hasn’t resumed throwing, so it’s unclear if he would be available to return if the Astros were to advance.

If necessary, Game 7 would be Saturday night in Houston.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports