García hits 2-run homer in 9th to lift Rangers past Dodgers, denying Roki Sasaki 1st win

Josh Smith almost tied it against Yates (1-1) leading off the Texas ninth, missing a homer by a couple of feet foul down the line in right field. Smith slapped a double the other way before García's 394-foot drive into the seats in left.

The Dodgers were without two-way star Shohei Ohtani, who announced the birth of his first child — a girl — during the game, as did manager Dave Roberts during an in-game interview on national television.

The defending champions were well on their way to a 2-0 start in the three-game series matching the past two World Series winners before García's blast.

Sasaki surrendered a two-run homer to Kyle Higashioka in the third but allowed just two hits. The right-hander walked three and struck out four.

Freddie Freeman hit a tying two-run homer in the fourth, and Max Muncy put the Dodgers ahead with a two-out, ground rule double later in the inning.

Jacob Webb (2-0) pitched two scoreless inning for Texas.

Key moment

LA center fielder Andy Pages stole what would have been a solo homer by Corey Seager with a leaping catch in front of the Dodgers bullpen in the first inning.

Key stat

Yates, who had 33 saves for the Rangers last season, is still looking for first with the Dodgers this year. It's his first blown save, though.

Up next

LA right-hander Tyler Glasnow (1-0, 4.85 ERA) faces Texas righty Tyler Mahle (3-0, 0.92). Mahle leads the American League with a .121 opponent batting average and 3.66 hits per nine innings. He is third in ERA.

