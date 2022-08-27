Garbage piles in Scotland raise health concerns amid strikes

Britain is facing a massive cost-of-living crisis, with wage increases failing to keep up with inflation, which last week stood at 10.1%. Those financial challenges have only been increased due to soaring energy costs — authorities say residents in Britain will see an 80% increase in their annual energy bills in October.

The country has seen waves of strikes this summer, with the public transport system grinding to a virtual halt on several days due to rail strikes. Primary schools and nurseries in Glasgow, Scotland's biggest city, will be forced to close for several days next month if a strike from council workers goes ahead.

In London, garbage drivers in Newham Council began a week of walkouts on Saturday, with union officials warning there could be more. Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union, said those workers were paid less than others in neighboring councils.

“The council must now focus on reaching a deal with the workers, who face a financial crisis,” Graham said. “If they don’t, then the coming days will undoubtedly mean more industrial action.”

Britain's image has taken a battering this summer. French lawmakers in the European Parliament complained this week that the raw sewage flushed into rivers and seas by the U.K. also threatens bathing waters, fishing grounds and biodiversity in the European Union as well.

Parts of Britain’s sewage system became overwhelmed after several days of unseasonably heavy rainfall.

A view of overflowing bins in the Grassmarket area of Edinburgh where cleansing workers from the City of Edinburgh Council are on the fourth day of eleven of strike action, in Scotland, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Workers at waste and recycling depots across the city have rejected a formal pay offer of 3.5 percent from councils body Cosla. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Combined Shape Caption A view of overflowing bins in the Grassmarket area of Edinburgh where cleansing workers from the City of Edinburgh Council are on the fourth day of eleven of strike action, in Scotland, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Workers at waste and recycling depots across the city have rejected a formal pay offer of 3.5 percent from councils body Cosla. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Milligan Credit: Andrew Milligan Combined Shape Caption A view of overflowing bins in the Grassmarket area of Edinburgh where cleansing workers from the City of Edinburgh Council are on the fourth day of eleven of strike action, in Scotland, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Workers at waste and recycling depots across the city have rejected a formal pay offer of 3.5 percent from councils body Cosla. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP) Credit: Andrew Milligan Credit: Andrew Milligan

Shipping containers sit on the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, Sunday Aug. 21, 2022. Almost 2,000 workers at the U.K.'s biggest container port are launching an eight-day strike this Sunday over a pay dispute, the latest industrial action to hit the U.K. economy. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

Vehicles sit idle at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, Sunday Aug. 21, 2022. Almost 2,000 workers at the U.K.'s biggest container port are launching an eight-day strike this Sunday over a pay dispute, the latest industrial action to hit the U.K. economy. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

General view of the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, Sunday Aug. 21, 2022. Almost 2,000 workers at the U.K.'s biggest container port are launching an eight-day strike this Sunday over a pay dispute, the latest industrial action to hit the U.K. economy. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)

Members of the Unite union form a picket line at one of the entrances to the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk, after backing industrial action by 9-1 in a dispute over pay, Sunday Aug. 21, 2022. Almost 2,000 workers at the U.K.'s biggest container port are launching an eight-day strike Sunday over a pay dispute, the latest industrial action to hit the U.K. economy. (Joe Giddens/PA via AP)