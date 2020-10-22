Gap Inc. exiting malls, to shutter 350 stores by 2024

“We’ve been overly reliant on low-productivity, high-rent stores," said Mark Breitbard, CEO of the Gap brand, which was founded in 1969. “We’ve used the past six months to address the real estate issues and accelerate our shift to a true omni-model."

But the company plans to add more of its thriving low-priced Old Navy and Athleta stores. Executives said that Old Navy, Gap Inc.'s biggest business with annual sales of $8 billion in its most-recent year, is forecast to grow to $10 billion by early 2024. The plan is to open 30 to 40 new stores in the next three years. Old Navy now has about 1,200 stores.

Athleta, which sells activewear, is forecast to double in revenue to $2 billion in that time frame. It has about 200 stores in the U.S. Its goal to have roughly 300.

