Ganassi rookie Linus Lundqvist first driver to crash in Indianapolis 500 practice

Lundqvist's car spun into the wall and then shot across the track into the infield grass. The 25-year-old dropped his head in disappointment as he awaited the medical team.

He was clearly dejected when he was cleared from the infield medical center.

“It's my mistake. I know exactly what I did,” Lundqvist said. “I touched the curb in (turn) 2 and I couldn't hold onto it. It's something that you talk about often around this place, but it's just a mistake on my part and obviously the team pays the price for it.”

Ganassi is fielding an IndyCar-high five cars at Indianapolis, including three rookies in Lundqvist, Marcus Armstrong and Kyffin Simpson.

