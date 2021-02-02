GameStop shares head sharply lower for second straight day

Shares were down 40% to $136 in morning trading Tuesday, following a 31% decline a day earlier. The stock closed out January at $325 a share, far above the $17 it fetched at the beginning of the year.

The pullback is the latest example of the extreme volatility that's marked GameStop's meteoric run. Last week a 44% drop on Thursday was followed by a 68% jump Friday. The extreme moves have been driven by a frenzy of speculative trading and appear to have little to do with the actual prospects of the company, which has been losing money consistently.