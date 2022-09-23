Games involving Judge, Pujols only available on Apple TV+

Judge is at 60 homers as the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox. His next homer would tie him with Roger Maris for the AL record. Maris hit 61 for the Yankees in 1961.

Pujols' St. Louis Cardinals visit the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pujols needs two to become the fourth player to reach the 700 home run milestone, but has not gone deep in his last six games.

Pujols played most of last season with the Dodgers after being released by the Los Angeles Angels. Of the 12 homers he hit for the Dodgers last season, eight came at Dodger Stadium.

