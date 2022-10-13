Gabby Giffords named grand marshal of 2023 Rose Parade

Giffords, 52, was shot in the head in January 2011 outside a Tucson, Arizona, grocery store during a public appearance. Because of the severe brain injury she suffered, she had to re-learn how to walk and talk.

“Our lives can change so quickly. Mine did when I was shot but I never gave up hope,” Giffords told the crowd. “I chose to make a new start, to move ahead and not look back.”

Tournament of Roses president Amy Wainscott chose Giffords as “a perfect example of how to valiantly turn the corner.”

Giffords is a gun safety advocate who received the Presidential Medal of Freedom earlier this year.

Giffords' husband, Democrat Mark Kelly, is running for reelection to the U.S. Senate from Arizona. He didn’t join her for Thursday’s announcement, but he will be beside her for the New Year’s festivities.