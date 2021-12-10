Ga Tech shuts down No. 3 UConn 57-44 with Bueckers sidelined

The Huskies (5-2) were held to a single free throw in the fourth until Evina Westbrook finally knocked down a shot with 1:18 remaining.

By then, it was far too late. UConn hit 18 of 58 shots (31%) and looked downright feeble without Bueckers.

Christyn Williams led UConn with 13 points but made just 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

Georgia Tech was holding opponents to an average of 46.3 points per game — and actually improved on that figure against the Huskies.

The Yellow Jackets were coming off a 55-54 victory at No. 21 Georgia, but they were dealt some stunning news about 24 hours before tipoff.

Associate head coach Tasha Butts revealed that she has been diagnosed with an advanced stage of breast cancer. The 39-year-old Butts said she intends to keep coaching as much as possible while undergoing treatment, but she was not on the bench for Thursday's game.

Women's basketball chief of staff Mickie DeMoss, a former head coach at Florida and Kentucky, filled in as an assistant on Nell Fortner's staff.

Bueckers was injured in the final minute of Sunday's 73-54 victory over Notre Dame. She suffered a fracture just below her left knee and will be sidelined for up to two months.

UConn also was without freshman Azzi Fudd, the nation’s consensus top recruit last year. She is resting a stress injury to her right foot and is expected to be out at least two weeks.

THE TAKEAWAY

UConn: The Huskies got their first taste of playing without their best player — and it wasn't pretty. They have now lost as many games as all of last season, when UConn reached its 13th straight Final Four but was upset in the semifinals by Arizona.

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets showed plenty of focus after the difficult news regarding Butts. They picked up their first win over a top-3 team since 2009.

UP NEXT

UConn: Returns home to face UCLA on Saturday.

Georgia Tech: Hosts Furman on Sunday.

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963

Georgia Tech forward Digna Strautmane (45) and teammates react to a foul call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

UConn guard Christyn Williams (13) tries to drive past Georgia Tech guard Eylia Love during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma yells to players on the floor during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Georgia Tech forward Digna Strautmane (45) and Connecticut guard Caroline Ducharme vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) drives past Georgia Tech forward Lorela Cubaj (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

FILE - LSU's Theresa Plaisance (55) walks past as assistant coach Tasha Butts celebrates the team's win over Kentucky with guard Jeanne Kenney after an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Feb. 24, 2013. Butts, now Georgia Tech associate head coach, said Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, she has been diagnosed with advanced-stage breast cancer. (AP Photo/Bill Feig, File)

Connecticut's Paige Bueckers (5) is helped off the court by Amari DeBerrym, left, after injuring herself in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)