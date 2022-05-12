G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine, unblock grain supplies

About 3,500 police officers were deployed at the event site to provide security.

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and neighboring Moldova, which fears it could become the next target of Russia's aggression, have been invited to attend the meeting as guests. Indonesia’s foreign minister, whose country chairs the Group of 20 major economies this year, is expected to join remotely for part of the meeting Friday, when relations with China are on the agenda.

Speaking earlier Thursday in Berlin, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the German government's recent decisions to step up military support for his country.

“We see a positive, positive dynamic,” Kuleba told reporters after a meeting with German lawmakers. “We have to make sure that this positive dynamic is maintained.”

Kuleba said he considered it a “signal of strength” that Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s center-left Social Democratic Party had dropped its opposition to providing Ukraine with heavy weapons.

He also expressed hope that the European Union would soon approve Ukraine's application to start the process of joining the bloc. French President Emmanuel Macron has suggested it could be decades before Ukraine is ready to become a full EU member.

Baerbock, who recently became the first top representative of Germany to travel to Ukraine since the start of the war, offered support for Ukraine’s EU application. Asked about Ukraine’s request for fighter jets, Baerbock was less encouraging, citing the risk of NATO being drawn into a conflict with Russia.

“When it comes to no-fly zones and aviation support we’ve already taken a clear position,” she told reporters.

Britain's foreign secretary called for Ukrain to receive more sophisticated military support, saying Russian President Vladimir Putin should face “a defeat in Ukraine that denies him any benefit and ultimately constrains further aggression.”

“To help Ukraine, we need to go further and faster,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss told the meeting, according to remarks released by her office.

“The best long-term security for Ukraine will come from it being able to defend itself," Truss said. "That means providing Ukraine with a clear pathway to NATO-standard equipment."

Also attending the meeting in Weissenhaus were the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Italy and Japan. Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland is representing the United States; U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is recovering from COVID-19 but is scheduled to travel to Berlin for a weekend meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

The NATO gathering will also hear from the foreign ministers of Sweden and Finland as the two countries are poised to join the Western military alliance amid concerns over the military threat from Russia.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption German Foreign Minister, gives a press statement at the beginning of the summit of foreign ministers of the G7 group of leading democratic economic powers in Weissenhäuser Strand, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The meeting under German presidency will be chaired by Foreign Minister. In addition to the USA and Germany, the G7 also includes Great Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld Caption German Foreign Minister, gives a press statement at the beginning of the summit of foreign ministers of the G7 group of leading democratic economic powers in Weissenhäuser Strand, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The meeting under German presidency will be chaired by Foreign Minister. In addition to the USA and Germany, the G7 also includes Great Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

Caption German Foreign Minister, gives a press statement at the beginning of the summit of foreign ministers of the G7 group of leading democratic economic powers in Weissenhäuser Strand, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The meeting under German presidency will be chaired by Foreign Minister. In addition to the USA and Germany, the G7 also includes Great Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld Caption German Foreign Minister, gives a press statement at the beginning of the summit of foreign ministers of the G7 group of leading democratic economic powers in Weissenhäuser Strand, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The meeting under German presidency will be chaired by Foreign Minister. In addition to the USA and Germany, the G7 also includes Great Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

Caption German Foreign Minister, gives a press statement at the beginning of the summit of foreign ministers of the G7 group of leading democratic economic powers in Weissenhäuser Strand, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The meeting under German presidency will be chaired by Foreign Minister. In addition to the USA and Germany, the G7 also includes Great Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld Caption German Foreign Minister, gives a press statement at the beginning of the summit of foreign ministers of the G7 group of leading democratic economic powers in Weissenhäuser Strand, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The meeting under German presidency will be chaired by Foreign Minister. In addition to the USA and Germany, the G7 also includes Great Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

Caption Police forces control the access road to the Weissenhaus resort at Weissenhaeuser Strand, Germany, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The summit of foreign ministers from the G7 group of leading democratic economic powers is taking place at the resort on the Baltic Sea. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP) Credit: Axel Heimken Credit: Axel Heimken Caption Police forces control the access road to the Weissenhaus resort at Weissenhaeuser Strand, Germany, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The summit of foreign ministers from the G7 group of leading democratic economic powers is taking place at the resort on the Baltic Sea. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP) Credit: Axel Heimken Credit: Axel Heimken

Caption A Coast Guard ship patrols Weissenhaeuser Beach close to the Weissenhaus resort at Weissenhaeuser Strand, Germany, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The summit of foreign ministers from the G7 group of leading democratic economic powers is taking place at the resort on the Baltic Sea. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP) Credit: Axel Heimken Credit: Axel Heimken Caption A Coast Guard ship patrols Weissenhaeuser Beach close to the Weissenhaus resort at Weissenhaeuser Strand, Germany, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The summit of foreign ministers from the G7 group of leading democratic economic powers is taking place at the resort on the Baltic Sea. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP) Credit: Axel Heimken Credit: Axel Heimken

Caption Lars Klingbeil, left, co-chairman of the German Social Democrats (SPD), points towards Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, right, after a meeting at the German federal parliament, Bundestag, in the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP) Credit: Michael Kappeler Credit: Michael Kappeler Caption Lars Klingbeil, left, co-chairman of the German Social Democrats (SPD), points towards Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, right, after a meeting at the German federal parliament, Bundestag, in the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP) Credit: Michael Kappeler Credit: Michael Kappeler

Caption Melanie Joly, left, Foreign Minister of Canada, and Hayashi Yoshimasa, Foreign Minister of Japan, talk at the beginning of a bilateral meeting during the G7 Group of leading democratic economic powers in Weissenhäuser Strand, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The meeting under German presidency will be chaired by Foreign Minister. In addition to the USA and Germany, the G7 also includes Great Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld Caption Melanie Joly, left, Foreign Minister of Canada, and Hayashi Yoshimasa, Foreign Minister of Japan, talk at the beginning of a bilateral meeting during the G7 Group of leading democratic economic powers in Weissenhäuser Strand, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The meeting under German presidency will be chaired by Foreign Minister. In addition to the USA and Germany, the G7 also includes Great Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP) Credit: Kay Nietfeld Credit: Kay Nietfeld

Caption From left, Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary of State and Political Director at the U.S. Department of State, Elizabeth Truss, Foreign Minister of the United Kingdom, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Foreign Minister of France, Melanie Joly, Foreign Minister of Canada, Hayashi Yoshimasa, Foreign Minister of Japan, Annalena Baerbock, Luigi Di Maio, Foreign Minister of Italy, and Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, walk at the summit of foreign ministers of the G7 group of leading democratic economic powers, in Weissenhäuser Strand, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The meeting under German presidency will be chaired by Foreign Minister. In addition to the USA and Germany, the G7 also includes Great Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan. (Marcus Brandt/pool photo via AP) Credit: Marcus Brandt Credit: Marcus Brandt Caption From left, Victoria Nuland, Under Secretary of State and Political Director at the U.S. Department of State, Elizabeth Truss, Foreign Minister of the United Kingdom, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Foreign Minister of France, Melanie Joly, Foreign Minister of Canada, Hayashi Yoshimasa, Foreign Minister of Japan, Annalena Baerbock, Luigi Di Maio, Foreign Minister of Italy, and Josep Borrell, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, walk at the summit of foreign ministers of the G7 group of leading democratic economic powers, in Weissenhäuser Strand, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The meeting under German presidency will be chaired by Foreign Minister. In addition to the USA and Germany, the G7 also includes Great Britain, France, Italy, Canada and Japan. (Marcus Brandt/pool photo via AP) Credit: Marcus Brandt Credit: Marcus Brandt