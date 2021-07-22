G20 environment ministers meet in Italy amid floods, fires

Earlier this week during a London stop in his European tour, Kerry called on China to join America in urgently cutting greenhouse gas emissions and described the international alliances that rebuilt Europe after World War II as a model for fighting climate change.

The meetings are taking place as forest fires rip through huge swaths of parched land in the western U.S. and Siberia, and as Germany and Belgium continue the cleanup effort after torrents of floods ripped through several small towns, killing more than 200 people. Scientists say that while it’s hard to attribute specific storms to climate change, extreme weather of the kind that caused the flash floods will become more severe and frequent in a warming world.

While many countries have pledged to eliminate net carbon emissions by 2050, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says emissions must be cut by at least 40% by the end of the decade to keep temperatures in check.

South Korea minister of environment, Han Jeoung-ae is welcomed by Italian Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani as she arrives at Palazzo Reale in Naples, Italy, Thursday, July 22, 2021, to take part in a G20 meeting on environment, climate and energy. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta) Credit: Salvatore Laporta Credit: Salvatore Laporta

Italian Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani, right, welcomes welcomes his French homologue Barbara Pompili as she arrives at Palazzo Reale in Naples, Italy, Thursday, July 22, 2021, to take part in a G20 meeting on environment, climate and energy. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta) Credit: Salvatore Laporta Credit: Salvatore Laporta

Saudi Arabia Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen A. AlFadley is welcomed by Italian Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani, right, as he arrives at Palazzo Reale in Naples, Italy, Thursday, July 22, 2021, to take part in a G20 meeting on environment, climate and energy. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta) Credit: Salvatore Laporta Credit: Salvatore Laporta

Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Michael Stanley Regan, left, is welcomed by Italian Minister for Ecological Transition as he arrives at Palazzo Reale in Naples, Italy, Thursday, July 22, 2021, to take part in a G20 meeting on environment, climate and energy. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta) Credit: Salvatore Laporta Credit: Salvatore Laporta

Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency Michael Stanley Regan, left, is welcomed by Italian Minister for Ecological Transition as he arrives at Palazzo Reale in Naples, Italy, Thursday, July 22, 2021, to take part in a G20 meeting on environment, climate and energy. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta) Credit: Salvatore Laporta Credit: Salvatore Laporta

South Korea minister of environment, Han Jeoung-ae is welcomed by Italian Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani as he arrives at Palazzo Reale in Naples, Italy, Thursday, July 22, 2021, to take part in a G20 meeting on environment, climate and energy. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta) Credit: Salvatore Laporta Credit: Salvatore Laporta

German undersecretary of environment Jochen Flasbarth is welcomed by Italian Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani as he arrives at Palazzo Reale in Naples, Italy, Thursday, July 22, 2021, to take part in a G20 meeting on environment, climate and energy. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta) Credit: Salvatore Laporta Credit: Salvatore Laporta

Japan's Environment Minister Shinjirō Koizumi is welcomed by Italian Minister for Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani as he arrives at Palazzo Reale in Naples, Italy, Thursday, July 22, 2021, to take part in a G20 meeting on environment, climate and energy. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta) Credit: Salvatore Laporta Credit: Salvatore Laporta

Japan's Environment Minister Shinjirō Koizumi arrives at Palazzo Reale in Naples, Italy, Thursday, July 22, 2021, to take part in a G20 meeting on environment, climate and energy. (AP Photo/Salvatore Laporta) Credit: Salvatore Laporta Credit: Salvatore Laporta

NO CAPTION FOUND!!! Credit: Salvatore Laporta Credit: Salvatore Laporta