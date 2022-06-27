G-7 set to back pursuing Russian oil price cap, tariff hikes

Additional aid includes more ammunition for Ukrainian artillery, as well as counter-battery radars, to support its efforts against the Russian assault in the Donbas, the person said. Biden is also announcing a $7.5 billion commitment to help Ukraine's government meet its expenses, as part of a drawdown of the $40 billion military and economic aid package he signed into law last month.

The G-7 leaders began Monday's session of their three-day summit with a focus on Ukraine. Later, they will be joined by the leaders of five democratic emerging economies — India, Indonesia, South Africa, Senegal and Argentina — for a discussion on climate change, energy and other issues.

The war in Ukraine was already at the forefront of the G-7 leaders' minds as they opened their summit at the secluded Schloss Elmau luxury hotel on Sunday — just as Russian missiles hit the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv for the first time in weeks.

Biden said Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin "has been counting on, from the beginning, that somehow NATO and the G-7 would splinter, but we haven’t and we’re not going to.” Britain’s Boris Johnson warned the leaders not to give in to “fatigue.”

Biden hopes to use his trip to Europe to proclaim the unity of the coalition pressing to punish Russia for its invasion of Ukraine as much as he is urging allies to do even more — seeking to counter doubts about its endurance as the war grinds into its fifth month.

The summit's host, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said last week that he wants to discuss the outlines of a "Marshall plan for Ukraine" with his G-7 counterparts, referring to the U.S.-sponsored plan that helped revive European economies after World War II.

With the war still in progress and destruction mounting by the day, it's unlikely to be a detailed plan at this stage. Scholz has said that “rebuilding Ukraine will be a task for generations.”

The G-7 already is committed to help finance Ukraine's immediate needs. Finance ministers from the group last month agreed to provide $19.8 billion in economic aid to help Kyiv keep basic services functioning and prevent tight finances from hindering its defense against Russian forces.

A senior U.S. administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations between the G-7 leaders, said the U.S. and Europe are aligned in their aims for a negotiated end to the conflict, even if their roles sometimes appear different.

Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron have tried to facilitate that through active conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy, while also supplying weapons to Ukraine. The U.S. has largely cut off significant talks with Russia and aims to bolster Ukraine’s battlefield capacity as much as possible so that its eventual position at the negotiating table is stronger.

The endurance of the tough sanctions on Russia may ultimately come down to whether the G-7 and other leaders can identify ways to ease energy supply issues and skyrocketing prices once winter hits, as they seek to disengage from Russian sources of fuel.

The G-7 meeting is sandwiched between a European Union summit last week that agreed to give Ukraine the status of a candidate for membership — kicking off a process that is likely to take years with no guarantee of success — and a summit of NATO leaders starting Tuesday in Madrid.

The leaders of the G-7 — the U.S., Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Canada and Japan — may hope to make some progress in bringing their counterparts from their five guest countries closer to Western views on sanctions against Russia.

Scholz also is eager to win over such countries for his idea of a "climate club" for nations that want to speed ahead when it comes to tackling the issue.

___

Moulson reported from Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the G-7 summit: https://apnews.com/hub/g-7-summit

Follow AP's coverage of the Russia-Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined Shape Caption From left, President Emmanuel Macron, US President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leave after posing for a group photo , during the G7 Summit, at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 26, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP) Credit: Brendan Smialowski Credit: Brendan Smialowski Combined Shape Caption From left, President Emmanuel Macron, US President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau leave after posing for a group photo , during the G7 Summit, at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 26, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP) Credit: Brendan Smialowski Credit: Brendan Smialowski

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron whispers to U.S. President Joe Biden following their dinner at the G7 Summit in Elmau, Germany, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron whispers to U.S. President Joe Biden following their dinner at the G7 Summit in Elmau, Germany, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Combined Shape Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, second right, speaks with from left, European Council President Charles Michel, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, France's President Emmanuel Macron, US President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as they leave after posing for a group photo , during the G7 Summit, at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 26, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP) Credit: Brendan Smialowski Credit: Brendan Smialowski Combined Shape Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, second right, speaks with from left, European Council President Charles Michel, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, France's President Emmanuel Macron, US President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as they leave after posing for a group photo , during the G7 Summit, at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 26, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP) Credit: Brendan Smialowski Credit: Brendan Smialowski

Combined Shape Caption German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with from left, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, U.S. President Joe Biden, Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Italy and Charles Michel, President of the European Council, speaks and formally launches the global infrastructure partnership on the margins of the G7 Summit in Elmau, Germany, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh Combined Shape Caption German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with from left, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, U.S. President Joe Biden, Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Italy and Charles Michel, President of the European Council, speaks and formally launches the global infrastructure partnership on the margins of the G7 Summit in Elmau, Germany, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Combined Shape Caption Emmanuel Macron, front right, Prime Minister of France grabs an arm of U.S. President Joe Biden, front left, as they attend a family photo opportunity at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Ernst Credit: Jonathan Ernst Combined Shape Caption Emmanuel Macron, front right, Prime Minister of France grabs an arm of U.S. President Joe Biden, front left, as they attend a family photo opportunity at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jonathan Ernst Credit: Jonathan Ernst

Combined Shape Caption US President Joe Biden and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, chat as they gather for a group photo at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP) Credit: Brendan Smialowski Credit: Brendan Smialowski Combined Shape Caption US President Joe Biden and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, chat as they gather for a group photo at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. (Brendan Smialowski/Pool via AP) Credit: Brendan Smialowski Credit: Brendan Smialowski

Combined Shape Caption Group of Seven leaders pose during a group photo at the G7 summit at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. From left, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber Combined Shape Caption Group of Seven leaders pose during a group photo at the G7 summit at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. From left, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Combined Shape Caption Group of Seven leaders gather for a dinner event at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. Leaders clockwise from front left, European Council President Charles Michel, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber Combined Shape Caption Group of Seven leaders gather for a dinner event at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. Leaders clockwise from front left, European Council President Charles Michel, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Combined Shape Caption Group of Seven leaders pose during a group photo at the G7 summit at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. From left, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber Combined Shape Caption Group of Seven leaders pose during a group photo at the G7 summit at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. From left, Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, Pool) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden, right, walks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, and European Council President Charles Michel, left, as they head to a family photo with the G7 leaders at the G7 Summit in Elmau, Germany, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh Combined Shape Caption President Joe Biden, right, walks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, center, and European Council President Charles Michel, left, as they head to a family photo with the G7 leaders at the G7 Summit in Elmau, Germany, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Combined Shape Caption U.S. President Joe Biden, left, speaks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the official G7 group photo at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader Combined Shape Caption U.S. President Joe Biden, left, speaks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson during the official G7 group photo at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Combined Shape Caption From left, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after the official G7 group photo at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader Combined Shape Caption From left, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Joe Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after the official G7 group photo at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Combined Shape Caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, speaks with, from left, European Council President Charles Michel, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after the official G7 group photo at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader Combined Shape Caption British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, speaks with, from left, European Council President Charles Michel, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.S. President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen after the official G7 group photo at Castle Elmau in Kruen, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, on Sunday, June 26, 2022. The Group of Seven leading economic powers are meeting in Germany for their annual gathering Sunday through Tuesday. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Credit: Matthias Schrader Credit: Matthias Schrader

Combined Shape Caption European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is reflected in U.S. President Joe Biden's sunglasses during the first day of the G7 leaders' summit at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (Lukas Barth/Pool photo via AP) Credit: Lukas Barth Credit: Lukas Barth Combined Shape Caption European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is reflected in U.S. President Joe Biden's sunglasses during the first day of the G7 leaders' summit at Bavaria's Schloss Elmau castle, near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (Lukas Barth/Pool photo via AP) Credit: Lukas Barth Credit: Lukas Barth

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron whispers to U.S. President Joe Biden following their dinner at the G7 Summit in Elmau, Germany, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron whispers to U.S. President Joe Biden following their dinner at the G7 Summit in Elmau, Germany, Sunday, June 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh