G-7 leaders mark VE Day stressing unity, support for Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden’s call with the G7 leaders and Zelenskyy lasted about an hour.

The U.S. also announced new sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. They include cutting off Western advertising from Russia's three biggest television stations, banning U.S. accounting and consulting firms from providing services to any Russian, and piling additional restrictions on Russia's industrial sector, including cutting off Moscow from wood products, industrial engines, boilers, bulldozers and more.

The White House announced the new sanctions ahead of the May 9 Victory Day, when Russia traditionally celebrates Nazi Germany’s defeat in 1945 with huge military parades.

Putin is expected to talk about what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine and address troops on Red Square on Monday.

The U.S. and European allies were seeking to offer counter-messaging that Putin is further isolating Russia from the rest of the world and doing enormous harm to the Russian economy.

The new round of U.S. sanctions will hit three of Russia’s most popular television stations in Russia – Channel One Russia, Russia-1, and NTV — that the U.S. has said have been at the forefront of spreading misinformation about Russia’s prosecution of the invasion.

The Biden administration said the new sanctions prohibiting U.S. accounting and consulting firms from doing business in Russia will help thwart Russian companies and elites from getting help to obscure their wealth and evade an avalanche of sanctions that have already been enacted.

The U.S. also said it imposed some 2,600 visa restrictions on Russian and Belarusian officials and issued a new visa restriction policy that applies to Russian military officials and authorities.

The U.S. sanctioned 27 executives from Gazprombank, a bank that facilitates sales by Russia's Gazprom, one of the largest natural gas exporters in the world, with Europe. The sanctions are the first time that the U.S. has hit the bank that plays a critical role Russia's considerable gas exports, but the move stops well short of the full blocking sanctions that the U.S. has hit other big Russian banks.

Ahead of the call, U.K. officials said Britain will provide an extra 1.3 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) in military support to Ukraine to help the nation defend itself against Russian forces.

The funding, which comes from British government reserves, includes 300 million pounds of military kit promised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this week, such as radar systems to target Russian artillery, GPS jamming equipment and night vision devices.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a surprise visit to Ukraine Sunday, touring the northern town of Irpin, which had been heavily damaged by Russia’s attempt to take the capital of Kyiv at the start of the war. The mayor on Sunday posted images of Trudeau on social media, saying that the Canadian leader was shocked by the damage he saw at civilian homes.

Trudeau's office later said “the prime minister is in Ukraine to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm Canada’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people.”

Jill Biden also made an unannounced visit on Sunday, holding a surprise Mother’s Day meeting in western Ukraine with first lady Olena Zelenska. Biden traveled under the cloak of secrecy, becoming the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during its 10-week-old war with Russia.

“I wanted to come on Mother’s Day,” the U.S. first lady told Zelenska. “I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”

In Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a televised address that Sunday was “a May 8th like no other.”

He said Germany has worked hard to own up to its actions during World War II, reconciling with both Russia and Ukraine and committing itself to the concept of “never again.” But Russia’s “barbaric” invasion of Ukraine in February has brought war back to Europe, Scholz said, a prospect that once seemed unthinkable.

“Freedom and security will prevail -- just as freedom and security triumphed over lack of freedom, violence and dictatorship 77 years ago," Scholz said in his address.

German Bundestag President Bärbel Bas, the second highest-ranking German official after the president, met Sunday with Zelenskyy in Kyiv and attended a memorial event honoring the anniversary of the end of World War II.

“We really appreciate that on the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation itself, and in what for us is such a trying time of war, the President of the German Bundestag Bärbel Bas came to support Ukraine,” said a post published Sunday on Zelenskyy’s Telegram channel.

Madhani reported from Wilmington, Delaware. Emily Schultheis in Berlin contributed to this report.

Follow all AP stories on the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Caption This image provided by the Irpin Mayor's Office shows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second from right, speaking with mayor Oleksandr Markushyn, center wearing t-shirt, in Irpin, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Trudeau made a surprise visit to Irpin on Sunday. The city was severely damaged during Russia’s attempt to take Kyiv at the start of the war. (Irpin Mayor's Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption This image provided by the Irpin Mayor's Office shows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, second from right, speaking with mayor Oleksandr Markushyn, center wearing t-shirt, in Irpin, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Trudeau made a surprise visit to Irpin on Sunday. The city was severely damaged during Russia’s attempt to take Kyiv at the start of the war. (Irpin Mayor's Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption A general view of the video screen of G7 leaders during a video-conference on Ukraine at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption A general view of the video screen of G7 leaders during a video-conference on Ukraine at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron takes part in a video-conference of G7 leaders on Ukraine at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption French President Emmanuel Macron takes part in a video-conference of G7 leaders on Ukraine at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, Pool) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption French President Emmanuel Macron takes part in a video-conference of G7 leaders on Ukraine at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus Caption French President Emmanuel Macron takes part in a video-conference of G7 leaders on Ukraine at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption First lady Jill Biden visits with Slovak and Ukrainian mothers and their children as the families participate in a Mother's Day activity in Kosice, Slovakia, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Biden will then travel to the Slovak border with Ukraine to meet with refugees. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh Caption First lady Jill Biden visits with Slovak and Ukrainian mothers and their children as the families participate in a Mother's Day activity in Kosice, Slovakia, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Biden will then travel to the Slovak border with Ukraine to meet with refugees. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption First Lady Jill Biden talks with Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, at the end of their visit to School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh Caption First Lady Jill Biden talks with Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, at the end of their visit to School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption First Lady Jill Biden, left, and Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, join a group of children at School 6 in making tissue-paper bears to give as Mother's Day gifts in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh Caption First Lady Jill Biden, left, and Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, join a group of children at School 6 in making tissue-paper bears to give as Mother's Day gifts in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption First lady Jill Biden visits Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, and the border facilities at are next to Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh Caption First lady Jill Biden visits Vysne Nemecke, Slovakia, and the border facilities at are next to Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption First lady Jill Biden receives flowers from Olena Zelenskyy, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, outside of School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh Caption First lady Jill Biden receives flowers from Olena Zelenskyy, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, outside of School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) Credit: Susan Walsh Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, greets Barbel Bas, President of Bundestag, German parliament during their meting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, greets Barbel Bas, President of Bundestag, German parliament during their meting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Parliament Press Office, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) Ruslan Stefanchuk, right, and Barbel Bas, President of Bundestag, German parliament, lay flowers at the monument of the Unknown Soldier at a memorial to World War II veterans in a memorial park in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Ukrainian Parliament Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Parliament Press Office, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) Ruslan Stefanchuk, right, and Barbel Bas, President of Bundestag, German parliament, lay flowers at the monument of the Unknown Soldier at a memorial to World War II veterans in a memorial park in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (Ukrainian Parliament Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited