G-20 suspends poor nations' debt payments for 6 more months

Al-Jadaan said that another finance ministers’ meeting will be held virtually next month, before the leaders’ summit on Nov. 21-22. He said the goal will be to agree on a framework that goes beyond even the current debt suspension initiative. He did not elaborate.

Transparency International, Amnesty International and a collective of groups called CIVICUS had written to the G-20 finance ministers ahead of their meeting to warn that the world is facing a crisis unlike any in the last century and that debt suspension is only a first step. Though the global economy has begun a gradual recovery with the reopening of businesses and borders, the recovery has been sharply uneven.

The groups said that many of the poorest countries are still spending more on debt payments than on life-saving public services. They urged the G-20 nations to cancel existing debt until at least through 2021. Some countries, like Pakistan, have called for an outright cancellation of debt payments.