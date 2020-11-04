Future voting rights, marijuana laws at stake in states

The Missouri measure would repeal a nationally unique model to employ a nonpartisan demographer to draw state House and Senate districts to achieve “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness.” Republicans who control the Legislature put forth a new ballot measure this year that would return redistricting duties to a pair of bipartisan commissions and drop “partisan fairness” and “competitiveness” to the end of the criteria.

In both states, advocates of redistricting reforms outraised their opponents by millions of dollars, drawing donations from across the country. In Missouri, TV ads urged people to vote down the "dirty tricks” of politicians who placed the redistricting changes on the ballot alongside a slight reduction in lobbyist gift and campaign contribution limits.

Voter Ruth Larson, in Kansas City, Missouri, said the ballot measure appeared “misleading.”

“The first bullet on there was about banning the lobbyists and the gifts and those things, but the next was about redistricting. Maybe I want to do one but not the other. So I said no,” Larson said.

Voters in several states were deciding whether to legalize marijuana. The Democratic-led New Jersey Legislature decided last December to place a measure on the ballot asking voters whether they should legalize marijuana for adults age 21 and older. Citizens' initiatives led to recreational marijuana measures on ballots in Arizona, Montana and South Dakota. Medical marijuana initiatives also are being decided in Mississippi and South Dakota.

A decade ago, recreational marijuana was illegal in all 50 states. Voters allowed it in Colorado and Washington in 2012, sparking a movement that already included 11 states and Washington, D.C., heading into Tuesday's elections. Supporters hope additional victories, especially in conservative states, could build pressure for Congress to legalize marijuana nationwide.

Voters in Oregon were considering whether to go even further. One proposal there would legalize the therapeutic use of psychedelic mushrooms. Another would make Oregon the first state to decriminalize possession of small amounts of street drugs such as cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine while also funding drug treatment efforts. The state Democratic Party endorsed the measure; the state Republican Party denounced it as radical.

Tax proposals were on the ballot in more than a dozen states, including higher property taxes on California businesses and higher income taxes on the wealthy in Illinois and Arizona. The additional tax revenue in Arizona would fund pay raises for teachers and other school personnel.

Among the many California ballot issues was one asking voters to repeal a 1996 initiative that prohibits affirmative action programs granting preferential treatment based on race, sex, color, ethnicity or national origin in public employment, education or contracting.

In Mississippi, voters were deciding whether to approve a new state flag with a magnolia design after legislators in June ended the use of a flag bearing a Confederate battle emblem. In Rhode Island, whose official name is “Rhode Island and Providence Plantations,” voters were deciding whether to eliminate the final three words, which some say evoke a legacy of slavery.

Anti-abortion measures were on the ballot in two states. A Louisiana measure would assert there is no state constitutional right to abortion — a move that could come into play if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

A Colorado measure would prohibit abortions after 22 weeks unless the pregnant woman's life is endangered. Previous Colorado ballot initiatives to limit abortion failed in 2008, 2010 and 2014.

___

Associated Press reporter Dave Skretta contributed to this report.

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, file photo, Angie Calhoun of Madison, speaks about her son Austin, in the photo below the lectern, having to move to Colorado when he was 19 for medical marijuana treatment because treatment for his chronic conditions including focal seizures, severe joint pain and nausea then required his taking 17 prescriptions including opioids, during a Initiative 65 rally in Ridgeland, Miss. Initiative 65 would amend the Mississippi Constitution to allow the prescription by a doctor of up to 5 ounces (142 grams) of marijuana per month for people who suffer from more than 20 medical conditions. The state lawmakers are offering a more restrictive measure as an alternative. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, file photo, Brenda McIntyre, a co-owner of A Complete Flag Source store in Jackson, Miss., shows off the magnolia-centered banner chosen by the Mississippi State Flag Commission, that voters will vote on as the new Mississippi state flag on Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) Credit: Rogelio V. Solis Credit: Rogelio V. Solis