Fury stops Whyte in 6th round, retains WBC heavyweight title

“This might be the final curtain for the Gypsy King," Fury said in the ring, with his WBC and Ring Magazine belts around his shoulders. "What a way to go out.”

It certainly was. The punch that ended the fight with a few seconds to go in the sixth came pretty much out of nowhere, with Fury in control of the fight without truly exerting himself.

Whyte had been starting to breathe heavier in what proved to be the final round, by which time he had a cut around his right eye — potentially from a clash of heads.

The fifth round saw Fury dominate, with a body shot and then a straight right rocking Whyte back and getting the crowd going.

“He is as strong as a bull and has the heart of a lion," Fury said of Whyte, who was his former sparring partner from 2012-13, “but tonight he met a great in the sport, one of the greatest heavyweights of all time.

“I think," Fury added, "even Lennox Lewis would be proud of that uppercut.”

If he does retire, Fury will go down as the greatest British heavyweight, surpassing Lewis.

What might make him continue is the chance to be the undisputed champion from what could be a hugely lucrative bout against Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua.

Usyk beat Joshua last September to take the WBA, IBF and WBO belts and is preparing for a rematch with Joshua after leaving his native Ukraine, where he was helping his country in the war with Russia.

Britain's Tyson Fury, left, knocks down Britain's Dillian Whyte to win their WBC heavyweight title boxing fight at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Britain's Tyson Fury, center, celebrates after beating Britain's Dillian Whyte during their WBC heavyweight title boxing fight at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Britain's Tyson Fury, left, lands a blow on Britain's Dillian Whyte during their WBC heavyweight title boxing fight at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Britain's Tyson Fury, left, lands a blow on Britain's Dillian Whyte during their WBC heavyweight title boxing fight at Wembley Stadium in London, Saturday, April 23, 2022.