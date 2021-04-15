Funeral of US Capitol Officer William Evans underway

Evans lay in honor Wednesday in the Capitol Rotunda, where President Joe Biden in a eulogy said he was "defined by his dignity, his decency, his loyalty and his courage."

Survivors include his children, Logan, 9, and Abigail, 7; their mother, Shannon Terranova; his mother, Janice; and his sister, Julie Kucyn.

Hundreds of people lined the streets Wednesday night as a hearse carrying Evans made its way to the funeral home, escorted by officers from several area departments, The Berkshire Eagle reported.

“It’s the way of the city," North Adams Mayor Tom Bernard said. “We show up, we fold the arms around people when they’re in need, we come together when it counts. This is a night that counts.”

A joint services honor guard carries the flag-draped casket of U.S. Capitol Police officer William "Billy" Evans, to a catafalque where he will lie in honor at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Pallbearers from the U.S. Capitol Police carry the casket of William "Billy" Evans into St. Stanislaus Kostka Church before a funeral Mass, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Adams, Mass.

Pallbearers from the U.S. Capitol Police, left, process past Massachusetts state police, right, as they approach St. Stanislaus Kostka Church before a funeral Mass for William "Billy" Evans, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Adams, Mass.

Pallbearers from the U.S. Capitol Police, center, carry the casket of William "Billy" Evans into St. Stanislaus Kostka Church before a funeral Mass, Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Adams, Mass.