Fulham condemns 'vile' racist and homophobic online abuse aimed at defender Bassey

LONDON (AP) — English soccer club Fulham has condemned the “racist and homophobic abuse” aimed at defender Calvin Bassey on social media following the FA Cup win at Manchester United on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Bassey, who is Black and plays for Nigeria, shared some of the abuse he received online following the penalty shootout win at Old Trafford. He scored the opening goal in the fifth-round game, which finished 1-1.