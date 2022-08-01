Fuel tanker truck catches fire in Libya; 9 dead, 76 injured

The center posted footage, including graphic images, of people at an emergency ward receiving treatment for their burns.
It was not immediately clear what caused the tanker to overturn and explode. Fathi Bashagha, one of Libya’s rival prime ministers, said he ordered an investigation into the incident.
In this frame grab from video, a man injured after a fuel tanker truck caught fire and exploded in the central town of Bent Bayya is treated for burns at a medical center in the nearby city of Sabha, Libya, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Libyan authorities say at least nine people were killed and over 70 were injured in the explosion. The agency said residents in the area rushed to collect leaked gasoline despite warnings of possible fire and explosion, causing the high casualty tolls. (AP Photo)
