FTX founder faces new charges in rewritten indictment

The charges, including commodities and securities fraud, were unveiled with the unsealing of the refreshed indictment that was returned a day earlier.

It was not known when Bankman-Fried would return to Manhattan for an arraignment. Twice in the last two weeks, he has appeared in court after prosecutors expressed concern that he might be communicating online in ways they cannot trace. They have also said his communications indicate that he might be trying to influence a witness with incriminating evidence against him.