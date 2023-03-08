FTC probes Twitter data practices after Elon Musk's layoffs

In a response to the House report, the FTC said, “Protecting consumers’ privacy is exactly what the FTC is supposed to do. It should come as no surprise that career staff at the commission are conducting a rigorous investigation into Twitter’s compliance with a consent order that came into effect long before Mr. Musk purchased the company.”

Twitter had already paid a $150 million penalty in May, about five months before Musk's takeover, for violating the 2011 consent order. An updated version established new procedures requiring the company to implement an enhanced privacy-protection program as well as beefing up information security.

But in November, a group of Democratic senators called those commitments into question and asked the FTC — led by Chair Lina Khan, a Democrat — to investigate any possible violations amid concerns that reports of Twitter's disorder and drastically reduced staff under Musk posed serious security risks.

The FTC said at the time it was “tracking recent developments at Twitter with deep concern.”