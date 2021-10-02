Frustration for Ronaldo as United drops more points in EPL

A week after a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa, United was sloppy and ill-disciplined against Everton in a performance that hardly showed off its title credentials and perhaps will increase the scrutiny on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about whether he is the manager to get the best out of United's star-studded squad.

Chelsea, another title contender, also looked like dropping points at home until Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell scored late goals to seal a 3-1 win over Southampton.

The turning point came in the 75th minute when James Ward-Prowse, who equalized for Southampton from the penalty spot in the 61st, slid dangerously from behind into the ankle of Jorginho and was sent off after video review with the score at 1-1.

Chelsea dominated the final minutes at Stamford Bridge and Werner tapped home in the 85th before Chilwell added a third in the 89th.

The win put Chelsea in first place ahead of Sunday's game at Anfield between Liverpool and Manchester City, who came into the seventh round as the top two.

Leeds claimed its first league win of the season by beating Watford 1-0 at home, while South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan scored twice for Wolverhampton in a 2-1 victory over Newcastle.

Burnley and Norwich drew 0-0.

RONALDO'S CAMEO

Ronaldo started among the substitutes with Solskjaer looking to manage the striker's minutes given the effort he had put in over the last seven days, including scoring the stoppage-time winner against Villarreal on Wednesday.

The game against Everton came less than 72 hours later so Solskjaer made five changes — and one of them scored the opener, with Anthony Martial powering home a first-time finish from the left after an exquisite touch and pass from Bruno Fernandes.

Everton was always dangerous on the counterattack and scored from one of those breaks. In fact, it stemmed from a corner that was cleared by Everton. United midfielder Fred twice failed to regain possession, leading to Abdoulaye Doucoure playing in Townsend for a low shot from the edge of the area.

“These last two games at home was not good enough in the Premier League,” Fernandes said. "If we want silverware at the end of the season, we have to do much better.”

Ronaldo only had one chance to add to his five goals since moving to United for a second spell, but he lashed a left-foot shot wide from a narrow angle.

