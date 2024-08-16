Frustrated Carlos Alcaraz smashes his racket in 3-set loss to Gael Monfils at Cincinnati Open

“I felt like it was the worst match that I’ve ever played on my career,” Alcaraz said. “I’ve been practicing really well. I was feeling great. But I couldn’t play. I want to forget it and try to move on to New York.”

Trailing 3-1 in the tiebreaker when the match was halted, Alcaraz was hoping for a reset when play resumed Friday. But, the No. 3 player in the ATP rankings wasn't able to control his emotions.

“It never happened before because I could control those feelings,” Alcaraz said. “Today I couldn’t. I was feeling that I was not playing any kind of tennis. It was really frustrating for me. At some point, I didn’t want to be on the court anymore.”

Alcaraz was playing his first match since earning a silver medal at the Paris Olympics after losing to Novak Djokovic, who also beat him last year in the Cincinnati final.

Monfils was back on the court Friday afternoon against No. 15 seed Holger Rune, looking to become the oldest men's quarterfinalist in Cincinnati in the professional era.

The U.S. Open begins in New York on Aug. 26.

In women's action, top-ranked Iga Swiatek advanced to the quarterfinals with a convincing 6-2, 6-2 win over Marta Kostyuk.

Swiatek bounced back with a more complete performance after losing a second-set tiebreak on Wednesday before outlasting France's Varvara Gracheva.

“Today, I just kept my intensity at a high level all the time,” Swiatek said. “It didn't really matter to me what the score was, I just wanted to continue playing my game. I focused on myself.”

No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka also advanced with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Elina Svitolina, but No. 5 Jasmine Paolini, the runner-up at the French Open and Wimbledon, lost to Mirra Andreeva 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Top men to advance included No. 1 Jannik Sinner, who got a walkover against Jordan Thompson on his 23rd birthday, No. 4 Alex Zverev and No. 6 Andrey Rublev.

