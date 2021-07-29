Frosted relic: Slice of Lady Di's wedding cake up for sale

A slice of one of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding cakes is up for auction 40 years after the nuptials watched around the world.

The iced slice came from one of the 23 official wedding cakes marking the July 29, 1981 marriage of the heir to the British throne and his shy 20-year-old bride. It features a marzipan base and a sugar onlay coat-of-arms, colored in gold, red, blue, and silver, on top.