BreakingNews
‘The Easter Sunday Massacre’ in Hamilton: Prosecutor’s notes during Ruppert killings shared in new book

From gold records to gold coins. George Michael is now honored with a commemorative minting

You gotta have more than “Faith” to pocket the new George Michael coin

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
21 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) — You gotta have more than “Faith” to pocket the new George Michael coin.

A commemorative minting of coins that rolled out on Monday ranged in price from a couple of banknotes to a small fortune as the late musician continues to rack up posthumous honors years after his death.

A silver-colored version stamped by the Royal Mint with Michael's likeness in trademark aviator-style sunglasses, complete with his blow-dried locks and razor stubble he sported in the video for “Faith” starts at 15.50 pounds ($19.66) and rises as high as 5,305 pounds ($6,728) for a limited edition 2 ounce (56 gram) gold coin.

Michael, who died in 2016 at 53, had a banner year in 2023. Last summer, Netflix released "WHAM!", a well-received documentary about the pop musical duo Michael started with Andrew Ridgeley.

In the fall, Michael, who had a hugely successful solo career after the band split up, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. And four decades after WHAM!'s "Last Christmas" was released, it topped the U.K. Christmas charts in December.

George Michael Entertainment said it was deeply honored by the new coins.

"He would have been enormously proud and genuinely touched that a national institution should have decided to pay tribute to his memory in this way,” it said in a statement.

The Mint has previously created commemorative coins for David Bowie, Elton John, the Rolling Stones and Queen.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Air Force member has died after setting himself on fire outside the...
2
Eagles' Don Henley takes the stand at 'Hotel California' lyrics trial
3
Donald Trump appeals $454 million judgment in New York civil fraud case
4
Ukrainian troops pull back again as Russia's onslaught pushes ahead in...
5
Senate leaders likely to seek quick dismissal of Mayorkas impeachment...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top