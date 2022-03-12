From Cooper to Spielberg, stars turn out for AFI Awards

“If you’ve been with us before, you know the game. The game is: There is no game,” AFI President Bob Gazzale said as many in the audience chuckled. “You have won. Most importantly today, you all won.”

Films recognized include “CODA,” “Don’t Look Up,” “Dune,” “King Richard,” “Licorice Pizza,” “Nightmare Alley,” “The Power of the Dog,” “tick, tick…BOOM!” “The Tragedy of MacBeth” and “West Side Story.”

Television shows honored were “Hacks,” “Maid,” “Mare of Easttown,” “Reservation Dogs,” “Schmigadoon!” “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Underground Railroad,” “WandaVision” and “The White Lotus.”

Those in the star-studded room also included Meryl Streep, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Guillermo del Toro, Keegan-Michael Key and Rita Moreno.

Morgan Freeman closed the luncheon with a benediction to celebrate the honorees, including the late actor Sidney Poitier, who died at the age of 94 early this year.

“Someone had to kick down the door,” Freeman said of Poitier, the groundbreaking actor who transformed how Black people were portrayed on screen. “In baseball, it was Jackie Robinson. In politics, Barack Obama. For us, it was Sidney Poitier. No Sidney, no Halle Berry. No Sidney, no Viola Davis. No Sidney, no Denzel. Hell, no Sidney, no me.”

Freeman said Poitier was “my compass showing me the way, my one bright light who illuminated the path for me to walk upon.”

“Even though Sidney is no longer with us, his light will never dim,” he continued. “No matter where you are from or who you are, he was, is and always will be an inspiration.”

Caption Cooper Hoffman, left, and Bradley Cooper attend the AFI Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Caption Cooper Hoffman, left, and Bradley Cooper attend the AFI Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Troy Kotsur, from left, Marlee Matlin and Apple CEO Tim Cook arrive at the AFI Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Caption Troy Kotsur, from left, Marlee Matlin and Apple CEO Tim Cook arrive at the AFI Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Sarah Snook, left, and Nicholas Braun pose with a certificate in honor of their work in the television series "Succession" at the AFI Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Caption Sarah Snook, left, and Nicholas Braun pose with a certificate in honor of their work in the television series "Succession" at the AFI Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Cooper Hoffman, left, and Bradley Cooper attend the AFI Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Caption Cooper Hoffman, left, and Bradley Cooper attend the AFI Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Sarah Snook poses with a certificate in honor of her work in the television series "Succession" at the AFI Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Caption Sarah Snook poses with a certificate in honor of her work in the television series "Succession" at the AFI Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Director Jane Campion poses with a certificate in honor of her work on the film "The Power of the Dog" at the AFI Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Caption Director Jane Campion poses with a certificate in honor of her work on the film "The Power of the Dog" at the AFI Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption Eugenio Derbez, left, and Guillermo del Toro attend the AFI Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello Caption Eugenio Derbez, left, and Guillermo del Toro attend the AFI Awards Luncheon on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello