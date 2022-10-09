journal-news logo
X

Fritz beats Tiafoe in Japan Open final

Nation & World
21 minutes ago
Taylor Fritz defeated Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in an all-American Japan Open final on Sunday

TOKYO (AP) — Taylor Fritz defeated Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) in an all-American Japan Open final on Sunday.

It was a perfect five days for Fritz in Tokyo, who arrived at the tournament just after the end of his seven days of quarantine in Seoul following a positive COVID-19 test.

“(It is) crazy, I don’t even think it’s set in just how fast the last four or five days have been,” Fritz said after becoming the first American to win the Japan Open since Pete Sampras last won it in 1996.

“It’s so crazy, and I couldn’t have written it any better.”

Tiafoe had come into the final on the back of winning 13 straight singles tiebreakers, but Fritz dominated the final with his aggressive hitting.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Hiro Komae

Credit: Hiro Komae

Credit: Hiro Komae

Credit: Hiro Komae

Credit: Hiro Komae

Credit: Hiro Komae

In Other News
1
Thai police investigating CNN crew's coverage of attack
2
Families leave offerings for children slain at Thai day care
3
Verstappen takes 2nd straight drivers' title with Japan win
4
Scottish leader: Independence vote key, whatever court says
5
Ukraine: Russian strikes kill 17 following bridge attack
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top