Fries with that exam? College profs asked to help with food

Devin Silvia, director of undergraduate studies in MSU’s computational math department, said the request was “astounding.”

"I am all about supporting the MSU student community and making sure they have a positive experience,” Silvia said. “But at the end of the day, I’m doing that in my own career and questioning whether I’m being sufficiently compensated.”

About 4,000 students typically work in dining halls, but only 1,200 were employed at the end of September, the State Journal reported.

Starting pay was recently raised from $12 to $15 an hour. Gore said MSU is competing with local businesses for workers.