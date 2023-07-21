BreakingNews
Column: Michael Pate’s legacy is love and care for family and community
Friends and admirers of Tony Bennett react to the news of his death

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
26 minutes ago
The news of Tony Bennett's death at age 96 has created an outpouring of love and condolences from the worlds of music, entertainment and the civil rights movement

Reaction to the death of Tony Bennett at age 96:

"RIP Tony Bennett. The best of the best. The last of the legends. A man whose heart was as big as his voice. The world's foremost practitioner of the 'Art of Excellence.' Deepest love and condolences to my friend Danny and the family." — Stevie Van Zandt, via Twitter.

"Sending my prayers for and condolences to the family of #TonyBennett whose legendary career spanned seven decades. He marched with us in 1964. He was dedicated to civil and human rights and to the arts. He will lives as long as we remember him. #IleftmyheartinSanFrancisco." — Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., via Twitter.

"This one shouldn't sting so much because any of us would take 96 years, but man is it hard to imagine a world without the great Tony Bennett." — Josh Gad, via Twitter.

"The world was a better place with Tony Bennett at the microphone in a tuxedo, singing. To one of the kindest, most loving people I've ever known... Rest in peace, dear Tony." — Actress and comedian Ruth Buzzi, via Twitter.

"Rest in Peace to one of the best to ever grace the stage. I was just saying that the greatest gig I had ever witnessed was Tony Bennett at North Sea Jazz in 2012. It was like dropping a needle on a record. He was the last of the greatest generation of singers and musicians." — Joe Bonamassa, via Twitter.

"My most heartfelt condolences go out to Tony Bennett's family and friends. They're also my emotional family and friends." — Nile Rodgers, via Twitter.

