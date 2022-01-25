Frenchman gets 8 years in prison in Iran; denies spy charges

His sister, Blandine Brière, told The Associated Press “we are disheartened at such a huge sentence and also very angry to see this is actually a political trial."

“This is like a huge mountain in front of us, we feel helpless,” she added, saying her brother is caught in “a diplomatic game” played by Iranian authorities.

“Today we need the (French) government to take action and help us, help Benjamin and do whatever is needed to get him out," she said. “He is getting weaker, he is very tired physically and mentally. This is something that is very worrisome for us.”

Brière's Iranian lawyer, Saeed Dehghan, told the AP that his client is still on hunger strike yet is “in good spirits.”

Dehghan said the court hearing happened Thursday in Mashhad. Brière was charged for "cooperation with a foreign hostile nation against Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

This is the first time that an Iranian court considers France a “hostile nation.” So far, the U.S. and Israel were on the list in similar cases.

France, alongside other world powers, is in negotiations with Iran in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

Nasser Karimi contributed to this report from Tehran, Iran.