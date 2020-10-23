French woman in Thailand may have acquired virus locally

Thailand has had few cases of local transmission over the past several months. Almost all have been found in Thais or foreign residents returning from abroad.

Earlier this week, the Health Ministry announced that five people in the town of Mae Sot, on the border with Myanmar, tested positive. The five, none of whom exhibited symptoms, were the first locally transmitted cases confirmed in Thailand since early September, when a prison inmate in the Bangkok area tested positive.

All five of the Mae Sot cases are members of a family of Myanmar nationals residing in Thailand. Myanmar has had a serious outbreak that began in August, causing Thai authorities to tighten controls along the border.

Thai health officials on Friday announced eight new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 3,727, including 59 deaths.