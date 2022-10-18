French strike pits workers vs. government as inflation bites

Strikers demanded higher wages from the windfall profits of energy companies that have seen high oil and gas prices as Russia's war in Ukraine aggravates an energy crisis.

But the CGT rejected the deal, holding out for a 10% pay rise and called on other unions to support their demands, seek their own pay increases and join the protests after the government ordered some workers to return to work.

Long lines of cars have been seen for weeks across France as drivers waited — sometimes for hours — to fill up. Many gas stations have temporarily closed while awaiting deliveries. About 30% of France's gas stations are experiencing temporary shortages, with the Paris area and northern France most affected.

The government of President Emmanuel Macron is losing patience with strikers, who have gathered support by his political rivals on the left.

After launching requisitions at some refineries to get gas back into tanks, government officials said it plans more as soon as Tuesday. Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire told broadcaster BFMTV on Monday that “the time for negotiations is over.”

Inflation has risen around the world as economies rebounded from the COVID-19 pandemic and then got worse as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent food and fuel prices soaring.

French inflation has hit 6.2%, which is the lowest among the 19 countries that use the euro currency, according to the European Union's statistics agency Eurostat. In comparison, Estonia saw consumer prices soar 24% last month from a year earlier, while the Netherlands' rate was 17% and the eurozone as a whole was 10%.

