French skier Pinturault wins gold in combined at home worlds

In a tricky slalom run on a steep pitch, the Frenchman retained his lead from the super-G portion to edge defending champion Marco Schwarz by 0.10 seconds. The Austrian, second after the first leg, seemed headed for the victory when leading Pinturault by 0.30 seconds at the final split but had a costly mistake at the fourth-to-last gate.

Pinturault is a Courchevel native and his family is running a hotel close to the L’Eclipse course. He previously won the world title in 2019, but was beaten to gold by Schwarz two years later. He also took Olympic silver in 2018.