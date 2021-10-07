French senators meet with Taiwan's Tsai at tense time

Tsai is also due to meet with former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott on Thursday.

China and Taiwan split amid civil war in 1949, and China has increasingly mobilized military, diplomatic and economic pressure to undermine Tsai’s independence-leaning administration while threatening to bring the island under Chinese Communist Party control.

Taiwan’s defense minister described the current situation as the most severe in 40 years.

In its most recent display of sustained military harassment, China flew fighter jets 149 times toward Taiwan over four days from last Friday to Monday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking in Paris on Wednesday on an official visit, said the Chinese military flights towards Taiwan were “destabilizing.”

“We strongly urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure and coercion directed at Taiwan,” he said.

China has often pointed to U.S. selling weapons to Taiwan and its ships navigating the Taiwan Strait as provocative actions.

The flights were in international airspace but prompted Taiwanese defense forces to scramble in response. Analysts say the flights display China's increasing military advancement as the U.S. and other rivals are pushing back against China's assertions of territorial ambitions.

—- Associated Press writer Sylvie Corbet in Paris contributed to this report.