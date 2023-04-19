French publishing manager freed after arrest in London

Ernest Moret, foreign rights manager at Editions La Fabrique, had been questioned after arriving at St. Pancras railway station Monday from Paris on his way to the London Book Fair, the publisher said in a joint statement with London's radical Verso Books.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson didn’t name Moret, but said Wednesday that a 28-year-old man who was stopped by officers at the train station and arrested on suspicion of obstructing their investigation had been released on bail on Tuesday evening. No charges were filed, but the investigation continued.