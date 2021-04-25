French protesters call for trial for Jewish woman's killer

However, the court said that a person who committed a crime while being in a “delirious state” cannot be sent to trial — even if the state was caused by the habitual use of illegal drugs. Traoré used to smoke heavy quantities of cannabis.

“According to unanimous opinions of different psychiatry experts, that man was presenting at the time of the facts a severe delirious state,” the court said in a statement.

Under French law, people cannot be held criminally responsible for actions committed while fully losing their judgment or self-control due to a psychiatric disorder.

Traoré has been in a specialized unit of a psychiatric hospital since Halimi’s death.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for a change in French law in an interview with Le Figaro newspaper.

“Deciding to take narcotics and then ‘going mad’ should, not in my view, remove your criminal responsibility,” Macron said. He also expressed his support for the victim's family.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti tweeted Sunday that he will present a bill at the end of May to plug a legal vacuum in French law regarding the consequences of the voluntary use of drugs.