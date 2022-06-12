French projections: Macron's centrists will keep a majority

Yet Sunday’s projection shows Macron’s party and allies could have trouble getting more than half the seats at the Assembly, much less than five years ago, when they won 361 seats. Polling agencies estimated that Macron’s centrists could win from 255 to over 300 seats, while the leftist coalition led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon could win more than 200 seats.

Sunday’s turnout reached a record low for a parliamentary election, with less than half of France’s 48.7 million voters casting ballots.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said "we have one week of action, one week to convince, one week to get a strong and clear majority.”

“Faced with the situation in the world and the war at Europe’s doors, we cannot take the risk of instability,” she said, urging voters to gather behind Macron's alliance in the second round. “Faced with extremes, we will not yield.”

Mélenchon, who had hoped the election would vault him into the prime minister's post, did not accept the preliminary projections, insisting that his coalition came in first.

“Projections in numbers of seats at this hour make quite no sense,” he said.

Mélenchon urged the French to choose his coalition's candidates in the second round and "definitively reject the doomed projects of the majority of Macron.” His platform included a significant minimum wage increase, lowering the retirement age to 60 and locking in energy prices, which have been soaring due to the war in Ukraine.

Even though Macron beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen in the presidential runoff, France's parliamentary election is traditionally a difficult race for far-right candidates. Rivals from other parties tend to coordinate or step aside to boost the chances of defeating far-right candidates in the second round.

Projections showed that Le Pen's far-right National Rally party could get 10 to 30 seats — up from eight five years ago. If it passes the threshold of 15 seats, it can form a parliamentary group and gain greater power at the assembly.

Le Pen, who ran for reelection in her stronghold of Henin-Beaumont, in northern France, praised Sunday's results.

“Next Sunday, it is important not to let Emmanuel Macron get an absolute majority, which he will abuse to implement his self-centered and brutal methods and impose his anti-social project,” she said.

Le Pen called on voters to vote blank or not go to the polls in districts that have only Macron's or Mélenchon's candidates.

Outside a voting station in a working-class district of Paris, voters debated whether to support Macron's party for the sake of smooth governance and keeping out extremist views, or to back his opponents to ensure that more political perspectives are heard.

“When you have a parliament that’s not completely in line with the government, that enables more interesting conversations and discussions," said Dominique Debarre, retired scientist. "But on the other hand, (a split) is always in some way a sign of failure."

___

Jeffrey Schaeffer in Paris, Daniel Cole in Marseille and Alex Turnbull in Le Touquet, France, contributed.

Combined Shape Caption A girl casts the ballot for her mother at a voting station in Strasbourg, eastern France, Sunday June 12, 2022, Sunday, June 12, 2022. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Combined Shape Caption A girl casts the ballot for her mother at a voting station in Strasbourg, eastern France, Sunday June 12, 2022, Sunday, June 12, 2022. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Combined Shape Caption Voters make their choice at a voting station in Strasbourg, eastern France, Sunday June 12, 2022. Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Strasbourg. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Combined Shape Caption Voters make their choice at a voting station in Strasbourg, eastern France, Sunday June 12, 2022. Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Strasbourg. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Combined Shape Caption Hard-left figure Jean-Luc Melenchon casts his ballot in the first round of the parliamentary election, Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Combined Shape Caption Hard-left figure Jean-Luc Melenchon casts his ballot in the first round of the parliamentary election, Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined Shape Caption FILE - A supporter of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen puts up a campaign poster in Aulnoy-Lez-Valenciennes, northern France, Friday, June 3, 2022. French voters were choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler Combined Shape Caption FILE - A supporter of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen puts up a campaign poster in Aulnoy-Lez-Valenciennes, northern France, Friday, June 3, 2022. French voters were choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

Combined Shape Caption A man votes in the first round of the French parliamentary election in Lasse, southwestern France, Sunday June 12, 2022. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme Combined Shape Caption A man votes in the first round of the French parliamentary election in Lasse, southwestern France, Sunday June 12, 2022. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme

Combined Shape Caption A voter picks up ballots at a voting station in Strasbourg, eastern France, Sunday June 12, 2022. Sunday, June 12, 2022. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Combined Shape Caption A voter picks up ballots at a voting station in Strasbourg, eastern France, Sunday June 12, 2022. Sunday, June 12, 2022. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Combined Shape Caption France's President Emmanuel Macron greets a child as he arrives to vote in the first round of French parliamentary election at a polling station in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday June 12, 2022. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election Sunday as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin Credit: Ludovic Marin Combined Shape Caption France's President Emmanuel Macron greets a child as he arrives to vote in the first round of French parliamentary election at a polling station in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday June 12, 2022. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election Sunday as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin Credit: Ludovic Marin

Combined Shape Caption French far-right leader Marine Le Pen casts her ballot for the first round of the parliamentary elections, Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Henin-Beaumont, northern France. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler Combined Shape Caption French far-right leader Marine Le Pen casts her ballot for the first round of the parliamentary elections, Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Henin-Beaumont, northern France. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

Combined Shape Caption Hard-left figure Jean-Luc Melenchon leaves after voting in the first round of the parliamentary election, Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Combined Shape Caption Hard-left figure Jean-Luc Melenchon leaves after voting in the first round of the parliamentary election, Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined Shape Caption FILE - A campaign poster reading "Emmanuel Macron with you" is displayed during a local meeting for the upcoming parliamentary elections, in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. French voters were choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani Combined Shape Caption FILE - A campaign poster reading "Emmanuel Macron with you" is displayed during a local meeting for the upcoming parliamentary elections, in Lyon, central France, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. French voters were choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani

Combined Shape Caption France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron leaves after voting in the first round of French parliamentary election in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday June 12, 2022. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. More than 6,000 candidates, ranging in age from 18 to 92, are running for 577 seats in the National Assembly in the first round of the election. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin Credit: Ludovic Marin Combined Shape Caption France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron leaves after voting in the first round of French parliamentary election in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday June 12, 2022. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. More than 6,000 candidates, ranging in age from 18 to 92, are running for 577 seats in the National Assembly in the first round of the election. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin Credit: Ludovic Marin

Combined Shape Caption France's President Emmanuel Macron meets residents after voting in the first round of French parliamentary election in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday June 12, 2022. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. More than 6,000 candidates, ranging in age from 18 to 92, are running for 577 seats in the National Assembly in the first round of the election. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin Credit: Ludovic Marin Combined Shape Caption France's President Emmanuel Macron meets residents after voting in the first round of French parliamentary election in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday June 12, 2022. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. More than 6,000 candidates, ranging in age from 18 to 92, are running for 577 seats in the National Assembly in the first round of the election. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin Credit: Ludovic Marin

Combined Shape Caption France's President Emmanuel Macron waves as he leaves the polling station after voting in the first round of French parliamentary election in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday June 12, 2022. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. More than 6,000 candidates, ranging in age from 18 to 92, are running for 577 seats in the National Assembly in the first round of the election. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin Credit: Ludovic Marin Combined Shape Caption France's President Emmanuel Macron waves as he leaves the polling station after voting in the first round of French parliamentary election in Le Touquet, northern France, Sunday June 12, 2022. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. More than 6,000 candidates, ranging in age from 18 to 92, are running for 577 seats in the National Assembly in the first round of the election. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin Credit: Ludovic Marin

Combined Shape Caption A woman leaves a voting booth before voting for the first round of the parliamentary elections, Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Lille, northern France. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. More than 6,000 candidates, ranging in age from 18 to 92, are running for 577 seats in the National Assembly in the first round of the election. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler Combined Shape Caption A woman leaves a voting booth before voting for the first round of the parliamentary elections, Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Lille, northern France. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. More than 6,000 candidates, ranging in age from 18 to 92, are running for 577 seats in the National Assembly in the first round of the election. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) Credit: Michel Spingler Credit: Michel Spingler

Combined Shape Caption A voter casts his ballot in the first round of the French parliamentary election, Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Combined Shape Caption A voter casts his ballot in the first round of the French parliamentary election, Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined Shape Caption A man casts his ballot in the first round of the French parliamentary election, Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. Voters are choosing lawmakers as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Combined Shape Caption A man casts his ballot in the first round of the French parliamentary election, Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. Voters are choosing lawmakers as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined Shape Caption A voter submits his ballot in the first round of the French parliamentary election in Lyon, central France, Sunday June 12, 2022. Voters are choosing lawmakers as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani Combined Shape Caption A voter submits his ballot in the first round of the French parliamentary election in Lyon, central France, Sunday June 12, 2022. Voters are choosing lawmakers as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani

Combined Shape Caption A woman selects ballots in the first round of the French parliamentary election, Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. Voters are choosing lawmakers as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Combined Shape Caption A woman selects ballots in the first round of the French parliamentary election, Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Marseille, southern France. Voters are choosing lawmakers as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined Shape Caption People vote in the first round of the French parliamentary election in Lyon, central France, Sunday, June 12, 2022. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani Combined Shape Caption People vote in the first round of the French parliamentary election in Lyon, central France, Sunday, June 12, 2022. French voters are choosing lawmakers in a parliamentary election as President Emmanuel Macron seeks to secure his majority while under growing threat from a leftist coalition. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani) Credit: Laurent Cipriani Credit: Laurent Cipriani

Combined Shape Caption Hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech at his election night headquarters after the first round of the parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Paris. Projections show French President Macron is expected to keep a parliamentary majority after 1st round of voting. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena Combined Shape Caption Hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech at his election night headquarters after the first round of the parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Paris. Projections show French President Macron is expected to keep a parliamentary majority after 1st round of voting. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined Shape Caption Hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon reacts at his election night headquarters after the first round of the parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Paris. Projections show French President Macron is expected to keep a parliamentary majority after 1st round of voting. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena Combined Shape Caption Hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon reacts at his election night headquarters after the first round of the parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Paris. Projections show French President Macron is expected to keep a parliamentary majority after 1st round of voting. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Combined Shape Caption Hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech at his election night headquarters after the first round of the parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Paris. Projections show French President Macron is expected to keep a parliamentary majority after 1st round of voting. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena Combined Shape Caption Hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon delivers a speech at his election night headquarters after the first round of the parliamentary election Sunday, June 12, 2022 in Paris. Projections show French President Macron is expected to keep a parliamentary majority after 1st round of voting. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena