French prime minister resigns following recent political tensions over immigration

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, the president's office said.
Borne's resignation follows recent political tensions over contentious immigration legislation backed by Macron to strengthen the government's ability to deport some foreigners, among other measures.
Borne had been appointed in May 2022 after Macron’s reelection for a second term. She was France’s second female prime minister.
The statement from Macron's office said Borne will continue handling daily domestic issues until a new government is appointed.
In Other News
1
Biden says white supremacy has no place in the US in speech at church...
2
Man caught on camera attacking Las Vegas judge sentenced to 19 to 48...
3
US company says its moon landing attempt is in jeopardy because of an...
4
Virginia lawmakers set to take up proposal to help fund new arena for...
5
Slain Hezbollah commander fought in some of the group's biggest...