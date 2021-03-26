French president: No regrets at refusing new virus lockdown

Emmanuel Macron’s government has stressed the importance of keeping children in school and businesses afloat as the pandemic stretches into a second year.

“We were right not to implement a lockdown in France at the end of January because we didn’t have the explosion of cases that every model predicted,” he said late Thursday night at the end of an EU summit. “There won’t be a mea culpa from me. I don’t have remorse and won’t acknowledge failure.”