French PM warns of potential winter power cuts in homes

Gas could potentially be rationed for businesses which are the largest consumers, she said.

She explained such decision would be prompted by a combination of bad circumstances, including Russia cutting off its gas supplies, restrictions of liquified natural gas imports and a very cold winter.

Russia’s state-controlled energy company Gazprom said it would suspend all gas deliveries to the French company Engie, starting from Thursday, over a financial dispute. Engie said it has already secured enough gas to meet its commitments to customers.

French minister for energy transition, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, said Tuesday the country’s strategic energy reserves were 90% full. France rolled out an “energy sobriety” plan in June, targeting a 10% reduction in energy use by 2024.

In addition, Gazprom stopped the flow of natural gas through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe early Wednesday, a temporary move to it announced in advance. Gazprom had planned to cut the flow of gas through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline until Saturday for what it says is a three-day pause for routine maintenance at a compressor station.