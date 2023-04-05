French PM, unions meeting fails ahead of pension protests

“The public opinion is increasingly against this reform since January,” he said. He called for a “maximum of workers to get mobilized” and “join the marches” staged across the country Thursday.

Borne was adamant about the necessity of the planned reform. “I told them again I am convinced… of the need for a reform,” she said.

“I think it was important in the moment our country is going through to be able to talk with each other, that’s what we were able to do,” she added.

The government argues the reform is needed to make the French pension system financially sustainable in the coming years as France’s population ages. Unions say other options are possible, like making companies and the wealthy pay more to finance the pension system.

The reform also would require 43 years of work to earn a full pension at 64, otherwise workers would still have to wait until they turn 67. Opinion polls show a large majority of French people are against the changes.

Opponents have been further angered by President Emmanuel Macron's decision to stand strong on the retirement bill that his government forced through parliament without a vote.

The bill is now being examined by the Constitutional Council, which is expected to say on April 14 whether it approves full or parts of the text — the last step before the law can enter into force.

