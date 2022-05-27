BreakingNews
1 in custody after fatal shooting inside Walmart in Fairfield Twp.
French Open updates | Anisimova to 4th Rd; injured foe stops

Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. falls as she plays Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, May 27, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Nation & World
Updated 31 minutes ago
Amanda Anisimova moved into the fourth round of the French Open when Karolina Muchova stopped playing after hurting her right ankle

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local):

1:35 p.m.

Amanda Anisimova moved into the fourth round of the French Open when Karolina Muchova stopped playing after hurting her right ankle.

The 27th-seeded Anisimova, an American who reached the Roland Garros semifinals at the age of 17 in 2019, was leading 6-7 (7), 6-2, 3-0 when Muchova walked to the net to concede the match.

Muchova twisted her right foot while serving at 2-all in the second set. She went to the sideline during that game to get checked on by a doctor and a trainer, who taped up the ankle.

When play resumed after the medical timeout, Muchova dropped seven games in a row before retiring from the match.

Anisimova eliminated four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the first round.

___

1:30 p.m.

Diego Schwartzman advanced to the fourth round of the French Open and a potential showdown with defending champion Novak Djokovic.

The 2020 Roland Garros semifinalist beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 6-1, 6-2 at Court Simonne Mathieu. The 18th-seeded Bulgarian made 59 unforced errors.

The 15th-seeded Schwartzman will next face either Djokovic or Aljaz Bedene. Schwartzman is 0-6 against Djokovic.

___

11 a.m.

The big favorites in the men’s draw have third-round matches on Day 6 at the French Open.

Novak Djokovic continues his title defense at Court Philippe Chatrier against Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia.

Fifth-seeded Rafael Nadal faces Botic van de Zandschulp. Nadal is 8-0 against the Dutchman.

In the nightcap on center court, sixth-seeded Carlos Alcaraz plays Sebastian Korda in what could be a tricky matchup for the 19-year-old Spaniard.

Alcaraz’s only loss in 19 matches on clay this season was to Korda. The 21-year-old American beat Alcaraz last month in Monte Carlo.

In the women's draw, the youngest player remaining is 18-year-old Coco Gauff and she'll face the oldest in 36-year-old Kaia Kanepi.

U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez plays Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic of Switzerland.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic gets medical assistance after falling as she plays Amanda Anisimova of the U.S.during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, May 27, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Credit: Christophe Ena

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman smiles at the net as he plays Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Friday, May 27, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Credit: Michel Euler

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in five sets, 6-1, 6-7 (9-7), 5-7, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, during their second round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

