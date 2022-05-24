French Open updates | Korda beats Aussie veteran Millman

Korda reached the fourth round at the French Open in 2020 as a qualifier. The 32-year-old Millman was a quarterfinalist at the 2018 U.S. Open.

___

1:20 p.m.

Danish teenager Holger Rune upset 14th-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) in the first round of the French Open.

The 19-year-old Rune won the BMW Open this month and was a semifinalist in Lyon last week.

Shapovalov fought back in the third set to force a tiebreaker but fell behind 3-1 and couldn't recover, sending a forehand wide on match point.

Rune won the French Open junior championship in 2019.

The Dane defeated Alexander Zverev en route to his first tour title in Munich.

___

12:50 p.m.

Daniil Medvedev got his French Open off to a winning start — never a sure thing for the second-seeded Russian.

The U.S. Open champion beat Facundo Bagnis of Argentina 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Medvedev was a quarterfinalist at Roland Garros last year after four straight losses in the first round.

The Russian earned his first victory since undergoing hernia surgery nearly two months ago. He had lost his opening-round match at the Geneva Open last week on his return.

Medvedev reached the final at the Australian Open this year, losing to Rafael Nadal in five sets.

___

11 a.m.

The first round of the French Open is scheduled to conclude on Day 3 and the top two men on the bottom half of the draw finally get started: second-seeded Daniil Medvedev and fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas.

U.S. Open champion Medvedev recently returned to the tour after hernia surgery and opens the morning in Court Suzanne Lenglen against Facundo Bagnis.

At the other end of the schedule, 2021 Roland Garros runner-up Tsitsipas closes the action in Court Philippe Chatrier with a night session matchup against Lorenzo Musetti.

The top half of the men's draw is considered much tougher. It includes defending champion Novak Djokovic, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal, No. 6 seed Carlos Alcaraz and 2020 U.S. Open finalist Alexander Zverev.

Among the leading women in action on Tuesday are two-time major champion Simona Halep and No. 3 seed Paula Badosa.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Caption Denmark's Holger Rune plays a shot against Canada's Denis Shapovalov during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena Caption Denmark's Holger Rune plays a shot against Canada's Denis Shapovalov during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Caption Canada's Denis Shapovalov plays a shot against Denmark's Holger Rune during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena Caption Canada's Denis Shapovalov plays a shot against Denmark's Holger Rune during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

Caption Russia's Daniil Medvedev plays a shot against Argentina's Facundo Bagnis during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Caption Russia's Daniil Medvedev plays a shot against Argentina's Facundo Bagnis during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias