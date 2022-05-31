French Open updates | Quarterfinals under way on Day 10

There are three American women in the last eight but, with 2017 U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens and 18-year-old Coco Gauff meeting in the second match on Court Philippe Chatrier, only two can possibly advance. Jessica Pegula is on the other side of the draw. Stephens reached the final in Paris in 2018; Gauff lost in the quarterfinals last year.

In the first of the men’s quarterfinals, 2020 U.S. Open runner-up Alexander Zverev is taking on 19-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz.

Nadal, who has won 13 of his men's record 21 major singles titles at Roland Garros, has an overall win-loss record of 109-3 at the French Open. Two of those three losses in Paris came against Djokovic, who leads 30-28 in their overall head-to-heads.

Caption Canada's Leylah Fernandez celebrates winning her fourth round match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. in three sets 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Sloane Stephens of the U.S. plays a shot against Switzerland's Jil Teichmann during their fourth round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler