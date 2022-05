French Open updates | Fourth-seeded Sakkari out in 2nd round

The 81st-ranked Muchova beat then-No. 1 Ash Barty at the 2021 Australian Open and is now 4-2 against players ranked in the top 5.

3:30 p.m.

American teenager Coco Gauff advanced to the third round of the French Open by beating Alison van Uytvanck of Belgium 6-1, 7-6 (4).

The 18-year-old Gauff is trying to improve on her quarterfinal run at the French Open last year — her best result at a major.

Gauff twice fell behind by two games in the second set but broke back both times. The American forced three errors from Van Uytvanck in the tiebreaker.

The 28-year-old Van Uytvanck’s best result at a Grand Slam tournament was reaching the quarterfinals at Roland Garros in 2015.

Gauff is the youngest player remaining in the draw and celebrated her high school graduation this week with pictures at the Eiffel Tower.

1:25 p.m.

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu is out of the French Open in the second round.

The 19-year-old Raducanu lost to Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Sasnovich won 12 of 14 service points in the second set en route to her 16th career victory over a top-20 player.

The 12th-seeded Raducanu failed to convert on five break-point chances at 1-1 in the third set.

Sasnovich advanced to the third round at Roland Garros for the first time. This is her seventh appearance.

The 28-year-old Sasnovich had also beaten Raducanu at Indian Wells last year in the Briton’s first match after winning the title at Flushing Meadows.

1:05 p.m.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Victoria Azarenka of Belarus reached the third round at the French Open by beating Andrea Petkovic 6-1, 7-6 (3).

The 15th-seeded Azarenka had only 13 unforced errors to Petkovic's 42.

Azarenka has twice won the Australian Open and was a semifinalist at Roland Garros in 2013.

The 34-year-old Petkovic reached the French Open semifinals in 2014 but has not been beyond the third round at any Grand Slam since then. She is a five-time clay-court champion on the tour.

11 a.m.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz are all on the schedule at the French Open as the second round begins on Day 4.

Defending champion Djokovic faces Alex Molcan at Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Alcaraz meets compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas at Court Simonne Mathieu. The 19-year-old Spaniard is seeded sixth and leads the tour with four titles in 2022.

Thirteen-time champion Nadal will close the day on Court Philippe Chatrier in the night session against Corentin Moutet.

Third-seeded Alexander Zverev faces Sebastian Baez in the afternoon.

The most intriguing women’s matchup pits 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu against Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic.

Caption Greece's Maria Sakkari clenches her fist after winning a point to Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Coco Gauff of the U.S. returns the ball to Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Caption Britain's Emma Raducanu hides her face as she plays Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus returns the ball to Britain's Emma Raducanu during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium Wednesday, May 25, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) Credit: Thibault Camus

Caption Spectators watch second round matches at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena) Credit: Christophe Ena