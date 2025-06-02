French Open: No. 1 Jannik Sinner dominates Andrey Rublev to reach the quarterfinals

Here is just how good Sinner has been in Paris over the past week-plus: He hasn't lost a set and has dropped a total of 30 games.

Sinner actually began somewhat slowly against Rublev under the lights at Court Philippe-Chatrier. Well, for four points, anyway. Rublev got two break points at 15-40 in the opening game, but Sinner erased those and was on his way.

He only faced one other break point the rest of the match and saved it, too.

Sinner finished the first set with 10 winners to just three unforced errors and kept the pressure on Rublev.

